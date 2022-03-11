HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a nearly two-month closure, The HALL by Beer Lab HI is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, March 12, with a lion dance for good luck and raffle prizes throughout the day.

The Pearlridge location closed its dine-in seating for renovations in January.

“We are the most excited to bring a great breakfast option to Pearlridge!” said Nicolas Wong, Beer Lab HI founder, in a statement.

The HALL is a new concept for Beer Lab, which adds a full menu serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. With the open space and community tables, Beer Lab encourages conservation and camaraderie.

For breakfast, guests can enjoy an array of dishes from loco moco to French toast and mimosas. For lunch and dinner, larger portions of food will be offered.

Beer Lab HI first opened its doors in 2016 at its University location and has since expanded to Waipio and Pearlridge. At The HALL, happy hour and light night menus are coming soon.