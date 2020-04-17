Have a veteran working in your business? Apply for a national recognition

HONOLULU (KHON2) –The HIRE Vets Medallion Award recognizes small, mid-sized and large businesses and non-profit organizations for demonstrating leadership in recruiting, employing and retaining America’s veterans.
Businesses can apply for the recognition by April 30 online.
For the application, click here.
President Donald J. Trump signed into law the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017 (HIRE Vets Act) on May 5, 2017, creating the only federal-level award that recognizes the commitment of job creators to hire America’s veterans.
