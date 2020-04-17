Have a veteran working in your business? Apply for a national recognition

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- First Hawaiian Bank (FHB) today announced it will cash any CARES ACT stimulus check with no fees assessed, whether the bearer is an FHB customer or not. The federal government has stated that in late April it will begin mailing paper checks to qualifying U.S. citizens who filed tax returns in 2018 or 2019.

Many within our community do not have banking relationships that enable them to quickly and inexpensively cash these checks, and these people often are the most vulnerable and most likely to be affected by recent job losses. FHB’s goal is to help get this money into people’s hands as quickly and easily as possible.