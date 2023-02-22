Kapono Wood was killed in a semi-truck crash in Indiana on Feb. 16, 2023. (Courtesy Wood family)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A family is trying to bring their son home after a tragic accident took his life thousands of miles from Hawaii.

Kapono Wood, from Hauula, had been living in Indiana and, according to his dad, was on his way to meet friends when he was involved in a crash on Feb. 16.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, a semi-truck was crossing State Rd. 28 southbound on 200 W when a passenger vehicle struck it, driving under the truck. Police said there were no skid marks.

Twenty-five-year-old Kapono was taken to IU Frankfort Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

Police said the driver, 59-year-old Protais Masumbuko did not yield the right of way.

Police requested a crash reconstruction and the investigation continues.

A Gofundme has been setup to assist his parents, Tony and Joedi, with expenses.