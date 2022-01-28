Ala Moana nightclub to mark final night with some of Hawaii’s best DJs

Haus Supper Club’s last day of operation is Jan. 29, 2022. (Courtesy: Haus Supper Club)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Haus Supper Club will be closing its doors for good at Ala Moana Center on Saturday, Jan 29.

If you’re planning to go, expect some of Hawaii’s best DJs to mark the final occasion.

A spokesperson for Haus said they decided not to renew their lease.

“I think the most challenging thing was having to ‘interpret’ the constant change in City & County mandates and rules for liquor establishments,” he said. “We tried our best to follow them in an effort to keep our staff and customers safe.”

Haus opened in 2019 with a goal to provide a multi-level nightlife experience featuring great food, cocktails, live music, karaoke, and top-of-the-line omakase sushi.

The last time you can experience the venue is Saturday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

A spokesperson for Haus said a bakery is planned to take over the spot.