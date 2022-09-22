HONOLULU (KHON2) — Habilitat will once again be holding their Haunted Drive-Through at Aloha Stadium bringing it back for the third year in a row.

Organizers said this year they are coming back with new scenes, new creatures and scary themes to make you scream!

There will be six interactive scenes and an outdoor drive-through horror experience for those wanting to attend.

The Haunted Drive-Through will begin Oct. 7, and will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Halloween.

Ticket prices start at $65, and you can purchase tickets through Habilitat’s website. All proceeds will go towards Habitat’s mission of guiding and empowering individuals to make positive choices in their own lives.

Habilitat was founded in 1971 and has provided residential substance abuse treatment on the windward side of Oahu.

Their facility accommodates 150 residents and helps thousands of people locally and across the nation. Besides the Aloha Stadium Haunted Drive-Through Habilitat also puts on Christmas tree sales, food truck and catering events and online auctions.

All funds raised from the drive-though event will go directly back into their programs to provide important services and workforce development training for the vulnerable populations in Hawaii.