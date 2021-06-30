HART to resume Dillingham work for Honolulu Rail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit (HART) is set to resume its Dillingham work on Friday, July 2.

Kamehameha Highway between Kalihi Stream and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction for three months.

Crews will be constructing columns for the Honolulu Rail project and installing the overhead guideway.

Pedestrians will be detoured and bus stops may be relocated.

Officials say individuals will be detoured onto side streets if they are trying to get to businesses in the area.

Correction: It was initially reported that this work was put on hold but it was later clarified that this is not part of that same project. The correction has been made in this report.

