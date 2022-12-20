HONOLULU (KHON2) — After several years of construction and billions in accumulated funding, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s rail project is nearly 65 percent complete.

Sen. Brian Schatz announced today, Dec. 20, that he was able to secure $63.8 million from the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

“The federal government has already committed millions of dollars into the rail project, so finding new money was no easy task. We fought hard to make sure Hawai‘i gets its fair share of federal dollars, and this new money will give HART more resources to cover inflationary costs and finally get this project up and running for the people of Honolulu,” said Senator Schatz.

Sen. Schatz is the chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation.

This is new funding that will help cover inflationary cost increases as the rail moves into the final stages of work.

“HART is so thankful for the support of Sen. Schatz and the Hawaii Congressional Delegation for their work to secure these additional federal dollars, which was no easy task,” said HART Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina, P.E. “These funds will be used to further enable HART to meet its obligations under the Recovery Plan and achieve our construction milestones.”

Local leaders expressed their gratitude for ensuring that the rail project comes to a successful completion.

“I am extremely grateful to Sen. Brian Schatz for securing these additional funds,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. ”I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to our Congressional Delegation for their support for Honolulu’s rail transit project.”