Nimitz Highway closure for HART construction on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Hawai’i Department of Transportation)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Transportation announced that the Honolulu Rail Transit is working near a water main.

The construction is taking place now and has caused the closure of the right lane of Nimitz Highway westbound and the ramp to Iwilei Road from Nimitz Highway.

DOT said the work is “impacting” a water main, leading the project to take extra precaution in the area.

HDOT said the closure is expected to continue through peak evening traffic.