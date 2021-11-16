HART reports trial runs could be pushed to next year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — During a construction update to Honolulu city council members on Tuesday, Nov. 16, HART’s interim CEO said trial runs of the system could be pushed back into next year.

One big problem is there are no local certified welders who can fix manganese metal, which is needed for a track and wheel glitch.

“Then it’s 90 full days of no glitches, and then we can hand it over to DTS,” said Lori Kahikina, HART interim CEO. “So we’re still hoping for July but we’ve got to get that weld done.”

HART expects inflation to be a factor on bids for the final segment of rail, with construction prices already soaring and more increases expected with the outlay of billions in Hawaii for other federally funded infrastructure projects.