HART hosts Train Community Day at Leeward Community College station

HONOLULU (KHON2) — People had the chance to visit the rail station at Leeward Community College on Saturday.

HART held a Train Community Day at the station called Halaulani located at Leeward Community College.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

