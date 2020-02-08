HONOLULU (KHON2) — People had the chance to visit the rail station at Leeward Community College on Saturday.
HART held a Train Community Day at the station called Halaulani located at Leeward Community College.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- HART hosts Train Community Day at Leeward Community College station
- Emergency water service shutdown for customers on in Kapaa
- Johnson drops “Chasing 8” motto before final NASCAR season
- Hawaii softball swept in Friday doubleheader
- Sunshine as and cool conditions to remain over the islands this weekend