HONOLULU (KHON2) — HART released its newest recovery plan on Friday, April 29 pegging the cost of a shortened rail route at nearly $10 billion.

HART said the estimated cost to complete rail to Civic Center instead of Ala Moana is $9.1 billion plus another $785 million in financing costs. The total would be to $9.9 billion.

Operational readiness is slated for March of 2031.

HART said getting to Ala Moana would cost $11.3 billion, and they don’t have a source to patch that money gap.

The Federal Transit Administration requires the recovery plan by June 30 in order to release the rest of their federal grant money which is $744 million.

The plan also defers building the Pearl Highlands parking garage after the tab came in at a whopping $330 million.

The FTA has signaled it may allow the route to be shortened.

The HART board and City Council have to approve the plan before it can go to the federal government.