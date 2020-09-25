HART hits a snag that may delay rail project for another four years

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) officials revealed another bump in the road that may delay the rail project for another four years.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

During the Board of Directors’ meeting on Sept. 24, HART officials said they came across utility and unanticipated clearance issues along Dillingham Boulevard. They said a redesign will be needed.

This means that there will be schedule delays and an increase in cost, which they are still trying to evaluate.

“In the meantime, our construction on Dillingham Boulevard will be on hold,” said HART project director Stephen Cayetano.

“First week of November, we would see controlled access will come off. However, keep in mind, AGS has already begun placing columns in Middle Street area of Dillingham, Kamehameha Highway there and they will be there moving forward finishing their guideway section,” said HART project manager Marc Gravel.

HART officials came up with alternate courses of action for Dillingham, which are pending approval.

Latest Stories on KHON2