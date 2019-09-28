HART gets reprimanded by the FTA for relocation program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The feds are reprimanding Honolulu’s Rail Authority for improprieties involving homes and businesses relocated from the train’s path.

The Federal Transit Administration has told HART to go back and re-account for all the money spent and pay the FTA back for anything wrongly reimbursed to the city.

HART also has to meet with everyone displaced by the project to ensure they were either offered all required services or weren’t overpaid.

HART has until the end of October to tell the FTA how they’re going to get this all done. HART said in a statement that they self-reported the problems in February of 2018, paid the FTA back, and will ensure everyone gets “treated fairly and consistently.”