HART Board seeking applicants to fill seat after chairman resigns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) Board of Directors is seeking candidates to fill a seat on the board for a term that expires on June 30, 2023.

Those interested must be registered voters in the City and County of Honolulu.

Last weke, HART Board Chairman Tobias Martyn resigned due to personal reasons. Martyn was appointed to the Board in November 2018 and became Board Chair in September 2019.

The HART Board of Directors is responsible for establishing policies relating to the development of the rail transit system. Board members serve as part-time volunteers and have a policymaking role.

Applicants must submit the HART Board of Directors Applicant Form, along with a cover letter

and resume to hartboard@honolulu.gov by July 30 at 4:30 p.m. HST. For more information about the position and application process, email hartboard@honolulu.gov.

Materials can also be mailed to: HART Board Executive Officer, 1099 Alakea Street, Suite 1700,

Honolulu, HI, 96813, and must be postmarked by July 28, 2021. All applicants must include their

current mailing address and a daytime telephone number.