Hart Board names Interim CEO

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Directors of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation announced Monday that Lori Kahikina has been selected to become the Interim Chief Executive Officer of HART.

Ms. Kahikina has served for the past 8 years as the Director of the Department of Environmental Services of the City and County of Honolulu. In this role, she managed more than 1,100 employees and many construction and utility relocation projects. Under her leadership, Honolulu’s sewer collection system and sewer treatment facilities were rebuilt in a $5.2 billion program that included a 3-mile long gravity-flow sewage tunnel that was as much as 400 feet deep and 13 feet in diameter. She is experienced in relocating wet and dry utilities in roads and highways throughout Oahu. Prior to ENV, she was the Director of the City’s Department of Design and Construction.

Ms. Kahikina has a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Hawaii and is a graduate of Kamehameha Schools. She is the first female and the first Native Hawaiian to lead HART.

“We look forward to Lori’s leadership at this crucial point of the rail project”, said Toby Martyn, the HART Board Chair. “She has a proven record of success in difficult engineering projects and is not afraid of a challenge.”

Ms. Kahikina expressed appreciation to the HART Board for placing confidence in her.

“I am ready for the challenge of moving this important project forward,” Kahikina said. “I commit to doing the best job possible for the citizens of the City and County of Honolulu and our entire State.”

Ms. Kahikina’s new role is effective January 1, 2021.