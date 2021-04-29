HART awards Hanabusa with consulting contract

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit (HART) board has hired a new consultant, someone who once worked closely on the project. The contract went to Colleen Hanabusa — the former chairwoman of the board.

HART’s interim CEO says the board initiated the role and that Hanabusa was the only one who applied.

“The consultant’s job is to work on the quorum issue for the board, the voting issue for the board and possibly working with the leg to see if we can extend the GET and TAT. So this consultant has unique experience, she wrote the act, so she has unique experience in dealing with this. So I do believe we need help and those things the person will actually be reporting to the board.” Lori Kahikina, Honolulu Autority for Rapid Transit interim CEO

Hanabusa will be paid $12,000 per month for 18 months with the option to extend every year for the next five years.

Kahikina says funding for Hanabusa’s position is not connected to the recent layoffs at HART.