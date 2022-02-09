Hardworking Hawaii: Vacuum Cleaner Center credits good customer service for success amid pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been in the same spot since 1953. The Vacuum Cleaner Center, located at the corner of King and Pensacola streets, is filled with practically every vacuum and vacuum part on the market.

The little shop, owned by Barry Schneider, also does vacuum repairs.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Schneider took over the family business from his dad, Norman, and said hard work is what has made them so successful over the last 69 years.

“A real a hard worker, and in fact, when he was first here, before he got married, he roomed with some other young men up Round Top and they called him ‘Spook,’ because he was always out working and, you know, hardly ever home,” Barry said about his dad’s dedication to the business.

Some customers have been patrons of the Vacuum Cleaner Center for decades.

“I mean, I could order online, but I think it’s important that we all support local businesses, especially with what’s going on right now,” Mani Schneider said, a long-time customer.

Business hasn’t always been easy. According to Barry Schneider, big-box competitors and the internet has made staying in business more challenging, but he believes his customer service is why they’ve actually thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The first week, when there was the shutdown, was our busiest week of that year, so people I guess went home and started vacuuming,” Schneider said.

The customers KHON2 spoke to agreed with Schneider that they can’t get the same face-to-face interaction and customer service at bigger stores or online.

“We consider every customer as part of our ‘Ohana and our success has to do with, first of all, versification, you know dealing with all brands no matter what your needs are,” Schneider said.

Schneider emphasized that not all vacuums are created equal and the cheaper the vacuum, the less likely it is to last.

“Back when I started here, back in 1977, almost all vacuums were made in the United States, and no matter how much you spent, you could expect it to last 30 to 40 years, but nowadays, you’re lucky if the vacuum lasts five years,” he said.

The Schneider family wants to say ‘Mahalo’ to the Hawaii community for keeping them in business during the pandemic, and for the past seven decades.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

“We just want to hopefully continue being in this location is I think one of the most important things,” Schneider said.