Multiple sharks spotted at Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area, temporarily closed

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area waters will be closed for at least the next few hours as multiple sharks have been spotted approximately 30 yards from people swimming.

A dead Pygmy pilot whale was removed from the beach by NOAA Wednesday morning.

The size and type of sharks have not been determined at this time.

After an assessment is made in a few hours DLNR Division of State Parks will determine whether to open the waters or not. The park will remain open while lifeguards and State Parks staff prevent people from entering the water.