HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s considered Malasada Day which lands on the day before Ash Wednesday and is sometimes referred to as Shrove Tuesday or Fat Tuesday.

According to Leonard’s Bakery, Fat Tuesday refers to the practice of the last night of eating desserts, richer and fatty unhealthy foods before the ritual fasting of the Lenten season.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Lenny Rego III is the current Manager of Leonard’s Bakery and said Malasada Day dates back to the days of the sugar plantations of the 1800s.

Their Kapahulu store location will be open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. and they are preparing for the long lines today.

“If I could describe it in one word, I would probably say busy,” said Rego.

Rego said Malasada Day is the best day to indulge in a box of warm sugary goodness without feeling guilty. You can get the original malasadas coated with sugar or try them coated with cinnamon or li-hing. His family has been working hard to continue their special recipe loved by everyone.

“I don’t think anyone in my family will ever work as hard as my grandparents did and we try to live up to their standards and uphold what they started,” said Rego.

Leonard’s Bakery has numerous mobile food trucks throughout the island of Oahu. They are located in Waipahu, Aiea, Honolulu and Kaneohe. For a list of their address click here.

“Certainly I have big shoes to fill,” said Rego III. “My grandparents started this business in the 50s and my dad is currently in charge.”

Rego said running this business is very fulfilling, and they are honored to bring malasadas to Hawaii residents.

“We are proud to be making malasadas a staple food here,” said Rego.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Rego is asking those who will be braving the lines to get their hands on their yummy malasadas to be patient because this is one of their busiest days of the year.