HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of runners are preparing for the Hapalua — Hawaii’s Half Marathon and so should motorists.

The marathon will kick off at 6 a.m. on April 16 in front of the Duke Kahanamoku Statue on Kalakaua Avenue. The route will come to a finish back on Kalakaua Avenue in Kapiolani Park.

Organizers say it is one of the most eagerly anticipated running events in Hawaii so whether you’re gearing up to participate or just passing through Honolulu, KHON2 has you covered on what you need to know.

Can you still register for the marathon?

Online registration has closed but you still have time to sign up at the Expo on Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15. No qualifications are needed to enter and there is no time limit so all participants get to finish.

Don’t miss the start! Start times and shuttle service:

3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. — Shuttle service will depart at Kapiolani Community College, 4303 Diamond Head Road. The last bus leaves at 5:30 a.m.

5:33 a.m. — First Chase Group Start

5:59 a.m. Last Chase Group Start

6 a.m. — General Mass Start

6:15 a.m. — Start line closes

Chasers at the 2023 Hapalua include four American elite professional runners:

Molly Seidel

Jessa Hanson

Jacob Thomson

Matt Llano

The following road closures stated by the Honolulu Marathon:

Starting at 4 a.m., one or more lanes will be closed and/or coned until athletes complete the following sections of the course.

A map of the Hapalua, Hawaii’s Half-Marthon route, set to take place in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Honolulu Marathon).

4:00 a.m. — 8:00 a.m.

All Downtown Roads: from Beretania Street to Ala Moana Boulevard/Nimitz Highway will be detoured from 4:30 a.m. Ala Moana Boulevard, including access to Ala Moana Park should be re-opened at approximately 8 a.m.

Ala Moana Boulevard (eastbound) from Ward Avenue to Atkinson Drive.

Nimitz Highway (westbound – one lane) from Bishop Street to Ward Avenue. Westbound one lane will be closed and will open after the race passes.

Nimitz Highway (eastbound) *access to Aloha Tower eastbound only. From River Street to Ward Avenue will be closed and will open after the race passes.

River Street from Nimitz Highway to King Street closed and will open after the race passes.

King Street (eastbound one lane) from River Street to Kapiolani Boulevard will remain open.

Kapiolani Boulevard (westbound lanes open) from King Street to Piikoi Street will remain open.

Piikoi Street (southbound lane) from Kapiolani Boulevard to Kona Street and will open after the race passes.

Piikoi Street (northbound lane) from Kona Street to Ala Moana Boulevard.

4 a.m. — 10 a.m.

Kalakaua Avenue (left southbound lane) from Ala Moana Boulevard to Kuhio Avenue and will open after the race passes.

4 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Kalakaua Avenue (westbound) from Paki Avenue to Monsarrate Avenue and will reopen approximately at 12 p.m.

For more information on the race, click here.