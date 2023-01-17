HONOLULU (KHON2) — Former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann and current Hawaiian Airlines President & CEO Peter Ingram have been appointed to the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board, a panel of experts that advise the Commerce Department on travel and tourism across the U.S.

Hannemann has been head of the Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association since 2015 and was a White House Fellow during George H. W. Bush’s administration. While mayor, he chaired the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ Tourism, Arts, Parks, Entertainment, and Sports Committee.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“I’m honored to represent the Hawaiian Islands in making our priorities known to the Secretary of Commerce,” said Hannemann.

The advisory board is typically made up of representatives from state and city tourism authorities, hotel groups, airlines and other areas in the tourism industry.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said, their expertise “plays a vital role in providing expert recommendations and industry insight to optimize the American travel experience. I look forward to working with new and returning members.”

Among Hannemann and Ingram’s counterparts are leaders from Airbnb, Carnival Cruise Line and a labor union.

Each will serve a two-year term.