Handicap pool lifts vandalized at two Hilo swimming centers

HAWAII (KHON2) — The handicapped pool chair lifts at the Kawamoto Swim Stadium and the NAS Swimming Pool are both out of service due to a vandalism incident, according to the Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation.

Both locations are located in Hilo.

“That kinda takes down their ability for the special needs, persons of special needs to enter the pool and have recreation time. It’s quite disappointing that people go out and do these types of things,” said Roxie Waltjen of the Hawaii County Parks Department.

The Department of Parks and Recreation says that the vandalism incident for both locations happened when someone entered the pool facility after hours.

The vandals cut the wires and removed the motor from the lift. The department will order the required parts and repair the lift.

As for the NAS Swimming Pool, the department says that the lift was pushed into the pool.

In a press release statement, they said:

This lift is considered a total loss due to water damage and must be replaced. We are unsure of when this lift can be replaced as the replacement cost is approximately $8,000. County of Hawaii

To report information about these incidents, contact the Police non-emergency number at 935-3311.

If property damage or vandalism is found at any of your parks and beaches, inform Parks and Recreation as soon as possible at (808) 961-8311.