Handicap parking fees take effect in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Most people with a handicap placard will no longer be able to park for free in metered stalls starting Thursday, July 1.

The new law does not apply to those with physical limitations; Folks who can not reach or operate the meter can still apply for a permit for free parking.

Anyone who holds a temporary placard, long-term blue placard or special license plate will need to pay for metered parking starting Thursday. The new law is meant to curb the abuse of handicap placards.

Hawaii has 102,000 placards as of July 1 and an estimated 7,000 will qualify for the new permit.

Contact the Disability and Communication Access Board at (808)-586-8121 or click here for more information.