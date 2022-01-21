Hand-selected cheerleaders ready for 2022 Polynesian Bowl Game

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you ready for the 2022 Polynesian Bowl Game? It will be held Saturday, Jan. 22 at Kamehameha Schools, Kapalama Kunuiakea field at 6 p.m.

Get ready because 14 female cheerleader athletes from Hawaii and Japan are ready to rock it out while raising the bar.

We run our practices like a collegiate team to give them a little taste of what to expect at the next level,” said O’Donnell. “It has been a pleasure working with these talented athletes from different schools. They’re always ready to learn, the practices have just flown by so fast!” – All Attitude Athletics Owner and Coach Kellie O’Donnell.

Each cheerleader endured three weeks of intense training, learning new dances which included new sideline material and timeout routines to perform at the game.

Besides perfecting their skills like jumps, tumbling precisely and stunting for performance quality, each teen athlete also learned about life skills.

According to O’Donnell, each cheerleader was selected during a virtual combine requiring athletes to submit a video displaying skills in cheer, dance, stunts and gymnastics.

Courtesy of All Attitude Athletics

All Attitude Athletics, a cheerleading company since 2006, provides cheer camps and clinics statewide and internationally.

For more information go to, www.hawaiistylecheer.com.