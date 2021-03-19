Hanauma Bay to reopen after pump issue prompted 3-day closure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, March 20, after completing repairs on a failed sewage pump.

The failure of the sewage pump was discovered during the evening of Tuesday, March 16. The Preserve was closed from Wednesday, March 17, through Friday, March 19.

According to officials, the pump serves all of the bathrooms at the Preserve and its failure required the Bay’s closure until repairs could be made.

Heavy equipment was scheduled to be brought in Thursday to assist with the effort.

Those that need an auxiliary aid or service can call the DPR at (808)-768-3003 or email parks@honolulu.gov.

