HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced that Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is taking steps to make it easier for Hawaii’s visitors from Japan to access beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Governor Ige’s office, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office and multiple City agencies worked together to bring this new program to fruition.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Visitors who have a Japan Credit Bureau (JCB) credit card will be able to make reservations online. These reservations are non-refundable. Visitors with JCB also have the option of paying in-person once they arrive at Hanauma Bay.

Reservations are still required. So, be sure to book your spot before going to the preserve to enjoy its beauty. Hanauma continues to be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays each week.

Visitors are reminded that concessions within Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve do not accept JCB payments.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Entry to Hanauma Bay is still free for keiki 12 and under and for Hawai’i residents with a valid Hawai’i I.D. and Hawai’i residents continue to be able to access Hanauma Bay between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. without a reservation.