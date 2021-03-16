Hanauma Bay temporarily closed due to sewage pump failure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve will be closed on Wednesday, March 17, due to the failure of a sewage pump that was discovered during the evening of Tuesday, March 16.

Officials said, repairs are expected to be conducted through Wednesday.

According to officials, the pump serves all of the bathrooms at the Preserve and its failure requires the Bay’s closure until repairs can be made.

Those that need an auxiliary aid or service can call the DPR at (808)-768-3003 or email parks@honolulu.gov.

