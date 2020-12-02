Hanauma Bay reopens to the public

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hanauma Bay, which has been closed since March, reopened to the public on Wednesday for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The nature preserve normally welcomes an average of 3,000 people a day. During its closure, researchers say the water appeared clearer and more large fish and monk seals frequented the area.

Mayor Caldwell is expected to comment on the reopening at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Dec. 2.

The Mayor signed a bill in late October increasing the entrance fee to the bay for non-residents. Non-residents are required to pay $10 instead of the previous $7.50 to access Hanauma Bay and are subject to a parking fee of $3.

Similarly, tour companies will have to pay between $10 and $20 when bringing groups of eight to 25 passengers and $40 for 26 or more passengers.

The mayor explained that that the increase in visitor fees will help support the preserve without putting a strain on local residents.