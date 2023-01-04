HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tour vans and scuba/snorkel guides are now allowed into Hanauma Bay.

Starting today, licensed motor carriers with Public Utility Commission certificates may enter the commercial vehicle parking lot at Hanauma Bay.

According to county officials, the cars are only allowed to stay in the lot for a fifteen-minute period, with sightseeing and picture-taking passengers to remain in the upper level of the nature preserve. They are not allowed to descend to the beach area.

The following fees apply to licensed motor vehicle carriers:

$10 – vehicles accommodating 1-7 passengers

$20 – vehicles accommodating 8-25 passengers

$40 – vehicles accommodating 26 or more passengers

For the initial return of licensed motor vehicle carriers, the commercial lot will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. These hours are subject to change.

