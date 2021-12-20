Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve to reopen Wednesday following power outage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 22, following a power outage over the weekend.

The nature preserve is normally closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

According to the Department of Parks and Recreation, the nature preserve was closed on Sunday, Dec. 19, due to a power outage. Refunds are being issued to those who paid in advance for entry using the online reservation system.

Entry into the nature preserve is free for local residents (with valid identification), children 12 years and younger regardless of residency, and active duty military.