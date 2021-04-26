Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve launches online reservation system

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An online reservation system is now available to help facilitate public entry into the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve.

The system will allow the public to select an educational viewing show time up to 48 hours ahead of their planned visit. Viewing the video is required for each entry, regardless of previous viewings.

Reservations will remain open until the spaces are filled or until midnight the day before.

To reserve a time slot, click the Hanauma Bay picture in the center of the page. The user will be directed to the available educational video show times. Once the user selects their time slots, they will be asked to provide their information. Reservation time slots are available in 10-minute increments, from 7 a.m. until 1:40 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays.

Reservations can be made for up to 10 people at a time. Currently, reservations are free of charge with entry and parking fees collected inside the nature preserve.

The system will eventually incorporate a payment portal to collect fees for non-local visitors who are 13 years or older. Entry into Hanauma Bay remains free for residents with a valid photo ID and children 12 years and younger. Parking rates still apply.

Once the reservation is complete, a reply email will be sent as confirmation. A printed version or the digital email copy may be used as proof of reservation.

Walk-in or drive-in access without an online reservation will continue to be allowed.

If visitors need an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 or email parks@honolulu.gov.