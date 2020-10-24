Hanauma Bay increasing fees for non-residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tourists will have to pay more to enter and park at Hanauma Bay when it reopens.

Mayor Caldwell signed Bill 44 (2020), CD2 into law on Oct. 22, which increases the entrance fee for non-residents from $7.50 to $10. Parking fees also went up from $1 to $3 for visitors.

Tour companies will have to pay between $10 and $20 when bringing groups of eight to 25 passengers, and $40 for 26 or more passengers.

The mayor says that the increase in visitor fees will help support the preserve without putting a strain on local residents.

“This bill makes the bay more economically sustainable, by increasing fees for tourists and commercial operators, without increasing fees for local visitors to the nature preserve.” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell

The nature preserve has been closed since the start of the pandemic, officials have not announced when it will reopen.

To read the entire bill, click here.

