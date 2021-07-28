Hanauma Bay drops reservation requirement for Hawaii residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City’s pilot project for Hanauma Bay began on Wednesday, July 28.

The program allows Hawaii residents to walk in without having to make a reservation first and will run until Sunday, Aug. 8.

The City hopes the move will encourage more locals to visit the nature preserve.

A reservation system was launched in April but time slots would fill up quickly and left many residents unable to visit the bay.

KHON2 spoke to one woman who said it had been five years since she had visited Hanauma Bay.

“Very difficult. This was probably our 10th try trying to get a reservation, and within five minutes it’s always booked. And it seems like you would be able to go through and get a reservation, but as soon as you complete the process, it denies it. But finally we got a reservation, on a day that we don’t need it.” Nami Campbell, Hawaii resident

Hawaii residents must show a valid photo ID to prove their residency.

Hanauma Bay is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.