Hanauma Bay closure extended due to sewage pump failure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve will remain closed on Thursday, March 18, as crews continue to troubleshoot the failure of a sewage pump that was discovered during the evening of Tuesday, March 16.

DPR officials said, City crews and a contractor were unable to verify the cause of the failure on Wednesday, March 17.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

According to officials, the pump serves all of the bathrooms at the Preserve and its failure requires the Bay’s closure until repairs can be made.

Heavy equipment is scheduled to be brought in on Thursday to assist with the effort.

Those that need an auxiliary aid or service can call the DPR at (808)-768-3003 or email parks@honolulu.gov.