Hanauma Bay beginning earlier entry, additional showtimes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced on Thursday, Feb. 11, that Hanauma Bay will begin opening the preserve at 6:45 a.m. and add an additional showing of the educational video each hour.

Visitors will be given a designated showtime ticket upon entering the Bay and can either wait in the upper area of the preserve or leave and come back at their allotted time. The DPR director-designate said, the Hanauma Bay piloting system revealed beachgoers were arriving earlier in the day.

“With our pilot ticketing system providing smoother entry into Hanauma Bay, we found that most beach-goers were arriving earlier in the day with attendance decreasing in the afternoon. These new adjustments aim to meet that demand as we continue to look at ways to improve the experience for visitors and kama‘āina. We appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility as we continue our pilot program to improve Hanauma Bay’s operations, while balancing the fiscal sustainability of the nature preserve with its conservation goals.” Laura H. Thielen, DPR director-designate

The additional educational video brings the number of showtimes per hour to five. Other reopening procedures that remain in place at Hanauma Bay include:

Face coverings must be worn at all times.

The last permitted entry into the preserve will be at 2 p.m. daily

Hanauma Bay will be closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays

The number of visitors allowed to enter will be capped at 720 per day

Access into Hanauma Bay will be limited to 30 individuals at a time

All visitors will be required to watch an educational video, despite prior visits

Those who need accommodations due to a disability can call DPR at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov.

DPS is working with the Department of Information Technology to develop an online reservation system at Hanauma Bay.