Hanauma Bay beach closed after 30 stung by Box Jellyfish

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The beach at the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve has been closed for the day, Sunday, January 19.

This is due to an influx of Box Jellyfish.

According to the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation, there were 30 stings reported on Sunday morning.

The beach at the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve will be closing today, 1/19/20, due to jellyfish. About 30 stings have been reported this morning. The upper areas, including the parking lot, viewpoint, & education center, will remain open. Will reassess beach tomorrow. Mahalo. #hbay — Honolulu DPR (@honolulu_parks) January 19, 2020

The Education Center at the top of Hanauma Bay remains open, however access to the lower level of the the Bay will be off-limits to visitors.

January 19 is first day of and anticipated three-four day Box Jellyfish influx.

The situation will be reassessed first thing in the morning Monday, January 20.