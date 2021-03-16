Hanalei Post Office reopens after Kuhio Hwy landslide prompts closure

HANALEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hanalei Post Office reopened on Tuesday after being closed due to a massive landslide that covered Kuhio Highway and isolated the north shore community.

The facility, located at 5-5226 Kuhio Highway, has been closed since last Thursday, March 11.

“We want to thank Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami and his emergency response team for their quick work in reopening the highway and for facilitating our employees’ access to the Hanalei Post Office,” said USPS Manager of Post Office Operations Gary Logan, who oversees all neighbor island postal operations. “We are pleased to be able to resume operations and to do our part in providing for the needs of the Hanalei community.”