Hanalei Elementary School to close at 11:00 a.m. today due to unpredictable weather

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Hawaii Department of Transportation Highways Division is pleased to announce that Pali Highway will be open in both directions 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Emergency slope repairs resulting from the catastrophic landslides on President’s Day, Feb. 18, 2019 are substantially complete. The highway between the tunnels is now protected from future rockfalls and landslides by a redundant system with an attenuator catchment fence and a new rock shed structure over the Honolulu-bound lanes before the second Pali Highway tunnel.