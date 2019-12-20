Hanalei Elementary School to close at 11:00 a.m. today due to unpredictable weather Local News by: web staff Posted: Dec 20, 2019 / 10:47 AM HST / Updated: Dec 20, 2019 / 10:47 AM HST Picture: Hanalei Elementary School The Department of Education announced via Twitter that Hanalei Elementary School on Kauai will close at 11:00 a.m. due to inclement weather conditions and unpredictable river levels. School Closure (Friday, Dec. 20): Due to inclement weather conditions and unpredictable river levels in the Hanalei area, Hanalei Elementary will close early for students at 11:00 a.m. #HINews— Hawai‘i DOE (@HIDOE808) December 20, 2019 Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair:Paradise Wreaths Honolulu Zoo’s annual Christmas with the Animals 2019 Bash to Include Maoli, Fiji & More Most roadwork projects suspended for the rest of the year Hanalei Elementary School to close at 11:00 a.m. today due to unpredictable weather