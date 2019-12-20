Hanalei Elementary School to close at 11:00 a.m. today due to unpredictable weather

Picture: Hanalei Elementary School

The Department of Education announced via Twitter that Hanalei Elementary School on Kauai will close at 11:00 a.m. due to inclement weather conditions and unpredictable river levels.

