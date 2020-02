HANALEI (KHON2) – Due to flash flooding and the closure of Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei Bridge, Hanalei Elementary School is closed on Thursday.

There is no bus service for students living in Hanalei, Haena and Wainiha who attend Kapa’a Middle School and Kapa’a High School.

Kuhio Highway near Hanalei Bridge remains closed due to flooding.

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Warning for Kauai through 11:15 a.m., due to heavy rains occurring over the island.