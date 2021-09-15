Hana Public and School Library will be temporarily closed, an employee tested positive for COVID

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) announced Hana Public School Library will be temporarily closed, after an employee has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

HSPLS said out of an abundance of caution, the library will undergo a thorough cleaning. The anticipated reopening date is Thursday, Sept. 16.

“Since reopening public services in May 2020, all of our public library employees have worked hard to protect themselves, their co-workers and their communities from exposure to this terrible virus,” said State Librarian Stacey Aldrich. “Nevertheless, this is an important reminder for all of us to remain vigilant by wearing masks, social distancing and following recommended safety protocols such as getting vaccinated, to protect our families, our co-workers and our community.”

Meanwhile, HSPLS said its digital doors are always open at librarieshawaii.org.