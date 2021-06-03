Hana Boat Ramp improvement project to cause temporary closures

HANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Improvements to the Hana Boat Ramp is expected to result in temporary closures in the area while construction is underway.

Starting July 12, the boat ramp will be closed for approximately eight days while new precast panels are installed. However, boaters may find themselves impacted by the project starting the last week of June.

The project will also involve installation of a new loading dock section that connects the existing aluminum framed loading dock to an existing concrete loading dock.

Previously planned demolition of a portion of an existing wharf structure will no longer be part of the project.

The overall project is slated to be completed by late September and will cost $1,390,514.

A Zoom meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, to discuss the closure, improvements and to answer questions about the project.

The Zoom meeting link can be found here.