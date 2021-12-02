‘Hamilton’ coming to Honolulu in Dec. 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Broadway in Hawaii announced its 2022-2023 season and among the lineup are Hamilton, Cats and Jersey Boys. The season will open with “Beautiful, The Carole King Musical” and close with “Hamilton” which comes to Honolulu in Dec. 2022.

Season tickets are available now and the full schedules have been released.

Broadway in Hawaii has been bringing Broadway companies to Honolulu’s Blaisdell Concert Hall and the historic Hawaii Theatre since 1999.

All information can be found on the Broadway in Hawaii website.