Hamakua community meal program celebrates 2-year anniversary

HAMAKUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A program that serves hot meals and distributes groceries to the Hamakua community on the Big Island hit a big milestone on Friday, Feb. 19.

The Peace Committee of Honokaa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple started serving the Hamakua community in February, 2019. The program has now served over 20,000 meals and is still going strong.

File – Paper bags with groceries and produce in Hamakua, Hawaii, Feb. 19, 2021. (Visionary Video photo)

File – Volunteers hand out goods to a community in Hamakua, Hawaii, Feb. 19, 2021. (Visionary Video photo)

“I think a program like this is important because it helps the community out really, like a lot, and I think it builds a big community too because everyone here who works knows each other and are friends, and we just like working here together,” volunteer Emily Atkins said.

Individuals can drive up and receive a hot meal along with a bag filled with produce and groceries every Friday.

Volunteers also deliver for kupuna and those who otherwise can not leave their homes.