HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s officially Halloween season, so Kailua Town is bringing back its Halloween scavenger hunt with a fun new theme, prizes and treats for kids.

This year’s Kailua Town Seek and Treat theme is “An Oddly Curious Halloween Adventure.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The event is family-friendly-filled and will kick off with a quest to solve puzzles across multiple locations throughout the town. Directions and clues will be posted at each location.

To find the scavenger hunt map and to discover more info on the event visit the Kailua Town website.

You can visit all locations in a day or spread the fun and visit them on different days. Don’t forget to bring your costume because there will be photo opportunities displayed.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The open-air adventure will take place from Oct. 21 all the way until Halloween on Oct. 31. It will occur daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.