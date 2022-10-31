HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trick or treat! It is the one night of the year when a good fright is welcomed, and thousands are expected to celebrate the first Halloween without any COVID restrictions in place since the pandemic.

Waikiki is expected to draw a couple of thousand people on Halloween night. Kalakaua Avenue usually gets packed with back-to-back cars crawling down the strip, with sidewalks filled with visitors and locals.

The Waikiki Neighborhood Board Vice Chair Louis Erteschik said prior to the pandemic, the crowds in Waikiki sometimes made it difficult to move around.

Erteschik said, “Everybody’s packed in on the sidewalks; you sort of can’t, you can kind of go with the flow of the crowd to some extent; but you can’t, you can’t get through it that easily.”

Halloween falls on a Monday this year, which could affect people’s decision to go out late at night.

Chicago visitors Yolanda Banks said they are looking forward to celebrating Halloween but staying aware of who is around them.

“Just be observant of your surroundings, yea, we hope it will be a safe good night for all of us.” said Banks.

The Honolulu Police Department said additional officers will be conducting traffic enforcement and crowd management in large gathering areas such as Waikiki.

HPD is asking drivers to be careful of pedestrians and for those who are out and about to consider leaving the area if they sense things getting out of hand.

Meanwhile, on Maui, Front Street in Lahaina will close for the Halloween keiki parade between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., but the street will open up shortly after the parade ends.

Maui Police Department Captain Keola Tom said there are no sanctioned Halloween events planned for the evening in Lahaina, but many are expected to stay out.

“Reminding people, you know, stay off the roads, you know, stay on the sidewalk,” Tom said. “So hopefully, there’s not intoxicated people falling out into the roadways. So we will be looking out for those types of incidents. We have our traffic guys out and about tonight.”

Like any other night out, Captain Tom recommends people stick with their group of friends and keep an eye out for each other.

“There are criminals out there to feed off these events,” Tom said. “They’re looking to steal stuff, don’t bring, you know, bunches of money, bring what you need, like your cell phone, ID, and credit card.”

As always, officials remind drivers not to drink and drive and have a safe Halloween night.