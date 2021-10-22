Halloween in Hawaii: In-person events to attend in 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many spooky events were canceled in 2020 but there are plenty of opportunities to find tricks and treats in 2021.

In-person Halloween events are returning to the islands — Kapolei Commons is hosting a free pumpkin patch on Saturday, Oct. 23.

“It feels awesome, you know, I’m super excited and I’m just doing the setup right now, and you know, tomorrow is going to be even more special,” Kapolei Commons marketing director Katie Ka’anapu said.

The patch will be open from 12 to 6 p.m. with staggered entry times at noon, 2 and 4 p.m.

All attendees — not including kids under 12 — will need to show proof of vaccination to enter.

“So we’re just wanting to provide a free event while following the rules that are in place, you know, we didn’t create the rules, we’re just following the rules,” Ka’anapu said.

Tickets for Kapolei are going fast online but limited walk-ins will be accepted on-site. A total of 500 small- to medium-sized pumpkins will be given away for free and there will be photo opportunities with characters like Moana, Buzz Lightyear and more.

Over at the Town Center of Mililani, drive-thru trick-or-treating is returning on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees are invited to dress up and stay in the car as they pull through, where volunteers will place goodies right into their trunk.

“It’s just a really good-feeling activity, they can stay when they’re done, shop, eat, dine with us, yes, all-day event,” said Town Center of Mililani general manager Shelley Morisaki.

If you are fixing for a spooky experience in Waikiki, look no further than the Ghost Bus, which starts its rounds on Friday, Oct. 29.

Tickets are $13 for Kamaaina and you will be in for a ghoulish time in the stationary — but spooky — machine. It will run on special hours until Halloween — 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. — and is sticking around into 2022.

Each “ride” is 15-20 minutes and transports those onboard into another dimension with sound and visual effects, along with live actors.

