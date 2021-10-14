Halloween in Hawaii; Frighteningly fun activities in 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Spooky season is approaching and organized events are returning to the Islands.

Trunk-or-Treat, a haunted drive-thru or a walking “Frightmare” are just some of the options to get your scare on in 2021.

Look no further than Koa Theater’s walk-thru “Frightmare” right across from the Honolulu police headquarters on South Beretania Street. Their theme for 2021 is phobias, and it is bound to be a thriller.

“We did a circus theme one year, maybe that wasn’t somebody’s deal,” said Kevin Keaveney, Koa Theater’s artistic director. “But you know, this year because we’re using all sorts of different fears, we feel like there’s something for everyone.”

Tickets are 25$ and attendees will need to show proof of vaccination to get in. All who attend will help support the local, nonprofit theater.

Do not fret if you would rather dress up and stay in the car. The “Trunk-or-Treat” drive-thru opens at Pearlridge Center in late October. Tickets are free but reservations need to be submitted ahead of time starting Friday, Oct. 15.

“Definitely Pearlridge Center is a part of the community and we really wanted to offer something for as I said, little kids and big kids both to come out and really have a good time with,” said Pearlridge Center general manager David Cianelli.

There will be live music and characters in costume and staff will load your trunk with goodies as you pull through.

Habilitat’s haunted house is also returning to Aloha Stadium for the second year.

“This year, we actually had a lot more time to prep for our event, so there was a lot more attention to detail as far as the sets and the storyline and all that goes, we’ve outdone ourselves this year compared to last year,” said Marina Reyes with Habilitat.

For every life they scare at Habilitat’s haunted drive-thru, Reyes said, another life is saved. Click here for more ways to find fun and spooky Halloween events around the state.