HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 3rd Annual Halloween at the Stables is taking place.

The event is set to take place in two parts. This is meant to allow families “to enjoy the morning fall festival, skip the midday heat, and come back for even more fun,” said a spokesperson for the stables.

This is an excellent opportunity to share this spooky and fun autumn event with your friends and ʻohana.

This is also a great way to find new, fun activities to do. The stables is currently seeking people who can volunteer to be “scarers” on their haunted hayride.

They also need volunteer zombies for the zombie shootout that will be taking place.

You can click here for more information on the festival as well as how to sign up to be a volunteer, click here.

If you volunteer, then you are offered to take part in their barter system in which you can trade your volunteer hours for participating in the various activities being offered during the festival.