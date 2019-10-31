Hallo-Woof Dog Costume Contest dressing up your furry friends

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Dogs and their owners celebrated Halloween this evening with the first annual Hallo-Woof Dog Costume Contest.

It gave the chance for the creativity to be shown with costumes between dogs and their people owners.

Hawaiian Humane Society was present to answer questions about pet adoption, volunteering and foster care.

This event was put on by FarmLovers Markets.

For more information on FarmLovers Markets and to see their calendar of events, check out their website at www.farmloversmarkets.com.