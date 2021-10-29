Hall and Oates cancel upcoming Hawaii shows

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Wednesday announced a phased reopening plan that lifts COVID gathering restrictions for indoor and outdoor managed events on Oahu, including seated entertainment, interactive events and road races.

It was welcomed news for those in the entertainment industry. Unfortunately, it came too late for Hall & Oates fans who have been waiting to see the duo since March 2020.

“While we are happy to hear about the recently announced new steps that the State of Hawaii is taking to welcome back live events, unfortunately, our upcoming shows in November will have to be canceled,” Hall & Oates said in a statement. “This is due to not being able logistically adjust plans in time. We are disappointed, but we are looking forward to coming back to perform in Hawaii as soon as we can.”

Refunds are available at point of purchase. Click here for details.